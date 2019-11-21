in SPORTS

Aubameyang Puts On Ice Contract Talks With Arsenal

aubameyang
[Courtesy]

Arsenal’s skipper Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has pushed aside contract extension negotiations with the club until further notice.

The 30-year old striker is said to be worried about the club’s future, as the Gunners hit rocky waters under Unai Emery.

It is believed that a £250,000 a week deal is on the table for the Gabonese but he has cast doubt over his future with the North London club.

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

