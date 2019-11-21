Aubameyang Puts On Ice Contract Talks With Arsenal

Arsenal’s skipper Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has pushed aside contract extension negotiations with the club until further notice.

The 30-year old striker is said to be worried about the club’s future, as the Gunners hit rocky waters under Unai Emery.

It is believed that a £250,000 a week deal is on the table for the Gabonese but he has cast doubt over his future with the North London club.

