I Used To Trek, Anne Kiguta Recounts Humble Beginnings At Hope FM

“Kwa ground vitu ni different”, a popular Swahili statement in Kenya today used to imply that don’t be blinded by what you hear and see, is no longer a joke.

Nobody understands this better than K24 TV host and anchor Anne Kiguta who today shared a Throw Back Thursday (TBT) photo of her back in the day when she was just beginning her journalism career at Hope FM.

Many, who listened to her then, might have had quite a different picture of her, but the truth is Anne is the only person who knew her struggles.

In the undated Instagram photo, Anne was photographed playfully punching now popular gospel Disc Jockey Moses Kimathi alias DJ Moz on the stomach. He also worked at the station.

Comparing the photo with their current dapper ones one can not fail to notice the transformation.

In a lengthy caption, the political show host says her first employer used to pay her peanuts and if there was a word like half a peanut then it could perfectly explain her salary then.

“First job at Hope Fm. Really earning peanuts. No what’s less than peanuts? Half a peanut? That’s what I was earning, ” she wrote.

With the little money she was paid, Anne had to find a way to make some savings, and that meant trekking some kilometres to work.

“I’d leave the Daystar Athi River campus, drop off at Airport view estate and literally walk all the way to NPC valley road… actually it was more like run! Why walk, because I had choose between the luxury of getting on a bus or a cab or saving that fare.

“The bus would get to Nairobi at 5:30pm & I’d be in studio at 6:30pm. Always exhausted but just so thankful to be on air and having the time of my life with this guy! I could cater for my little expenses with my few shillings from this gig, ” she recounted.

The mother of three attributed sheer hard work to the success she has achieved over the years as she was born in a humble family.

“Like most of us I wasn’t born with much more than a loving and decent family. And like my family I had to learn how to work for any little thing I had. And I always have. Sure we were not “poor” in the sense that my parents could afford to take me school and I went to some pretty good schools but bottom line- you had to work.

“Looking back I’m so thankful for that. Cause if you learn how to build it, no one will ever be able to take it away from you (try as they might). So here I am with Moz DJ and especially today looking back at how far I’ve come. My career has been incredible!” she added.

The picture was first shared by her former colleague at Citizen TV Willis Raburu who teased her that her current show at K24 TV dubbed “Punchline” began while she worked at the station which was established by Christ Is The Answer Ministries (CITAM) in the year 2003.

“There isn’t anyone that I haven’t been able to interview from the President and counting, and more than once. I was going to post a “beautiful“ picture but no, thank you, Willis. This is the beautiful one.”

