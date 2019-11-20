Witness Statement Places Jowie At Monica Kimani’s House On Night Of Murder

A witness has positively identified Jowien Irungu,as the last person to have been seen with business woman Monica Kimani before her brutal murder.

The witness, Lee Omondi, while giving his account of events after Monica’s arrival to Kenya from South Sudan stated that he had left her in the company of Jowie.

According to Omondi, a motor vehicle insurance dealer, he met Monica in Juba, 2015 and the two became good friends ever since.

He added that they had lost touch after he returned to Kenya in 2016, but later reunited in 2018 when she offered to help him change registration of his car that bore South Sudanese identity.

“Joe is the one I left at Monica’s place the night she was killed. He described himself as a security person working with Interpol and at the Office of the President. He even offered to get me a firearm,” said Omondi.

On Monica’s arrival to Kenya, Omondi communicated with her on September 19, 2018 regarding the information that she had succeeded in bringing a new log book with the new registration numbers.

“I called her at around 8.30 pm and informed her it was late, and asked if I could pick the documents the following day. She insisted I should go to her house that night because she would be travelling to Dubai the next day,” he added.

Omondi narrated that upon reaching Monica’s house, she was in the company of two men, identified as Jowie and Walid, a neighbor.

Omondi however stated that one thing stood out about Jowie after they discussed security matters in the country and he offered to help him acquire a gun.

Additionally, he stated that Jowie was very comfortable in the house and knew his way around hence not a stranger to the premises.

After the neighbor Walid left, Omondi figured he had overstayed and also opted to leave, leaving Kimani and Jowie after being handed a parcel with a promise that another parcel would be delivered to him the following day.

Omondi narrated that it was the last time he saw Monica since when he called the following day, her phone went unanswered and later learnt that he had been murdered.

Jowie has since been charged with the murder of Kimani alongside his then fiancee and news anchor Jacque Maribe.

The two have denied killing the 28 year old woman.

