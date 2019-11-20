Size 8 Narrates How She Opted For CS Delivery After Near Death Experience (Video)

Entertainer and gospel singer Linet Masiro Munyali famously known as Size 8 has narrated her delivery experience that almost took her life.

The pregnancy as she says was full of different emotions and turned out quite complicated, with the health of the baby and mother being at risk.

Size 8 had encountered a miscarriage before getting pregnant again, and decided to keep the third pregnancy hidden from public scrutiny until she was certain and ready.

Through a video clip, the mateke singer narrated that her pregnancy and delivery was not an easy one, adding that she together with the baby had undergone physical and emotional turmoil.

“THIS IS MY FAMILY AND I TESTIMONY OF GODS GREAT POWER!!!!!! GLORY BE TO GOD!!! Remember It is in test and trial that OUR FAITH is tested in God and if we pass the test God uses us in greater levels to show His glory!!!!!!! Jesus went thru His test and HE remained focus on God and for sure God glorified Himself thru Him!!!!,” she captioned the video.

In a baby shower organized by her close friends and family, the singer urged them not to take life for granted as it could easily be taken away.

“I have almost died several times because of this pregnancy, it does not matter weather you ave 10 million but you do not have life, you can not enjoy what you have,” she retorted.

Well, coming a few days after she was confirmed to have delivered her second baby, she stated that she reached to a point where she experienced serious convulsions and upon getting to the hospital, she was told her neurons were dysfunctional.

She was forced to be off foods and drinks and an hourly monitor on the baby’s heartbeat created.

However, at around 3PM the fetus’s pressure escalated forcing for an emergency Cesarean Section (CS).

The singer also explained the reason why she had kept the delivery news low-key, stating that immediately she delivered, the baby was rushed to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Nonetheless, she was excited and thanked God for her safety and that of the baby, stating that it was a living testimony.

