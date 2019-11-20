Navy Soldier Guns Down Boda Boda Operator Outside Army Quarters In Mombasa

A 19-year-old man was on Wednesday morning shot dead by a Kenya Navy soldier in Mtongwe, Mombasa.

The man, identified as Leonard Komora, ran a Boda Boda business in the area.

According to reports Komora had gone to pick a customer at the Mtongwe army quarters when he met his death at around 6.45 AM.

Likoni Sub-County Police Commander Jane Munyoki said the man was shot over alleged trespass.

“The report we have is that the rider was shot at for trespass. We have started further investigations,” said Munyoki.

Local Boda Boda operators dismissed the claims saying it’s normal for them to pick and drop customers, mostly Navy officers, in the area.

Ali Khamisi, who knew the deceased, however, said the soldiers sometimes harass them.

“The only customers that we usually pick are the soldiers themselves, but we usually suffer in the hands of these people,” Khamisi told Nation.

Martha Njeri Munene, has called on speedy investigation into the incident saying her son was not a criminal and didn’t deserve to die.

“This is unfair. They have killed my son for no good reason. He was my only son. He was the one providing for me,” she said.

