Ghastly Nairobi-Mombasa Road Accident Leaves 4 Dead, 12 Others Injured

A tragic accident has occurred along Nairobi-Mombasa road leaving 4 people dead and 12 others nursing serious injuries.

The accident that took place at Man Eaters area involved a 14 seater matatu and a truck, with witnesses stating that the matatu rammed into the truck after loosing control.

The Voi Sub-County Traffic Commander Bernstein Shari confirmed that the accident was tragic adding that the matatu that was heading to Mombasa was trying to overtake and lost control hence hitting an oncoming one.

The bodies have been since transferred to the mortuary, while the 12 nursing serious injuries including drivers of the two vehicles were rushed to Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi, Taita Taveta County.

On October 27, 2019, another accident occurred along Mombasa-Nairobi highway where four people were killed.

The two vehicles were going in opposite directions and as one tried to overtake a fleet of vehicles, it lost control and rammed into an oncoming one.

Two people died on the spot while the other two succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at the hospital.

The area Police Commander Joseph Ole Naipeiyan narrated that one vehicle tried to overtake before ramming into the other and causing the accident.

“A driver pulled off his lane and tried to overtake a fleet of other motor vehicles. Unfortunately, the two vehicles collided and as a result, two people, a driver and his passenger died on the spot,” he reported.

