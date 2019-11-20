Mourinho Tipped To Replace Sacked Pochettino At Spurs

Former Manchester United and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho is in talks to replace Mauricio Pochettino as Tottenham manager.

Pochettino, 47, was sacked as Spurs boss on Tuesday after five years in charge of the north London club.

The Argentine led Spurs to the Champions League final last season, where they lost to Liverpool.

Portuguese Mourinho has been out of work since being sacked by United in December 2018.

No deal has yet been reached between Mourinho and Spurs.

The ex-Chelsea, Porto, Real Madrid and Inter Milan manager has turned down a number of job opportunities, including in China, Spain and Portugal, since leaving Old Trafford.

There have been reports of a falling out between Pochettino and chairman Daniel Levy, but the decision was taken purely because of the poor results over a number of months, starting last February.

Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe, RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann and free agent Massimiliano Allegri, who left Juventus at the end of last season, have all been linked with the job.

However, Mourinho is keen to take the helm at White Hart Lane, and if talks between the club and his representatives are successfully concluded, an announcement could be made as soon as Wednesday morning UK time.

Some officials at the club are increasing confident Mourinho could be unveiled at a press conference on Thursday if negotiations go well.

