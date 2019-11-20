Mombasa Lawyer Anyazwa Takes His Life, Leaps From 10th Floor Of Building

A Mombasa lawyer was on Wednesday pronounced dead on arrival at the Pandya hospital after he jumped from a government building.

Sammy Anyazwa of Anyazwa and Co-company Advocates is said to have leaped to his death from the 10th floor of the building.

The advocate, 69, was in the building transacting business at the land’s office which is located on the 8th floor.

According to Mombasa OCPD Eliud Arumbi, the deceased did not manifest any signs of depression. His death remains a mystery because he did not leave behind a suicide note.

His body has since been taken to Pandya hospital morgue.

Last year, a PriceWaterHouseCoopers (PWC Kenya) assistant manager executory and forensics investigations Stephen Mumbo jumped to his death from the 17th floor.

Mumbo had before the fateful day worked for PWC for at least 13 years during which he experienced work related burnouts thrice in a span of two years.

Accidents or deaths at PWC are covered with the loved ones of the ‘ordinary employee’ receiving between Sh20 million and Sh25 million. Families of the high ranking staffers on the other hand are entitled to at least Sh50 million.

Suicide, is however not covered.

