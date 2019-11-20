KDF Says Teen Killed In Mombasa By Navy Soldier Defied Warning Shot

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has defended a Navy officer who shot and killed a Boda Boda operator over trespass in Mtongwe Army Quarters.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, KDF stated that the man who has been identified as a 19-year-old, Leonard Komora, attempted to gain forceful entry into the restricted area before he was shot twice.

“Today at around 6:00am, a motorcyclist was shot dead as he tried to force his way into Kenya Navy’s Lt Col Kimaro Estate.

“The motorcyclist was flagged down by sentries to identify himself but forcefully proceeded towards the main gate at a high speed, even after a warning shot was fired, ” the statement signed by P M Njuguna, the Colonel KDF Public Affairs, reads in part.

He succumbed to his injuries thereafter.

Read: Navy Soldier Guns Down Boda Boda Operator Outside Army Quarters In Mombasa

“This prompted one of the soldiers on guard duties to fire two direct shots at the intruder in an attempt to immobilize him but he succumbed to his injuries, ” said Njuguna.

The KDF said investigations are underway to establish the motive behind the attempted forceful entry.

Earlier, local Boda Boda operators castigated the Navy officer for killing an innocent man saying it was not the first time they were accessing the area.

They said it’s normal for them to pick and drop customers, mostly Navy officers, in the area.

Read Also: Kenya Navy Officer Shoots Dead His Colleague, Commits Suicide In Mombasa

Ali Khamisi, who knew the deceased, however, said the soldiers sometimes harass them.

“The only customers that we usually pick are the soldiers themselves, but we usually suffer in the hands of these people,” Khamisi told Nation.