Four Suspects Who Defrauded JKUAT Lecturer Sh567,000 Arrested

Four suspects believed to be in an online fraud syndicate have been arrested by the detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) in Mombasa.

The four suspects have been linked to defrauding a lecturer from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) through a fake deal and obtained Sh567,000 from him with claims of aiding in shipment.

According to a series of tweets by the DCI, the four posed as shipping company agents know as ‘Beforward Car Importers’ based in Japan.

FOUR SUSPECTS of Obtaining Money by False Pretences were yesterday arrested in Mombasa by @DCI_Kenya Flying Squad Detectives, after defrauding a #JKUAT Lecturer Ksh. 567,000/- in a deal to assist him ship in his choice car. Posing as an Agent of Beforward Car Importers (Japan)… pic.twitter.com/i2TRaMvpCb — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) November 20, 2019

The suspects were identified as James Maina Muhindi aged 32 years, Bonface Okumu aged 32 years, Eric Onyango and Hesbon Otieno aged 40 and are said to be the master minds behind the syndicate.

Other suspects are being trailed in regards to the fraud as the DCI identified an account held by Motor City Ways, Mombasa to have been used in the extortion and transfer of cash.

“The victim became suspicious when he was again called over the phone, being asked to send another Ksh. 432K Duty Fees. He reported the matter to Detectives who commenced investigations, establishing that the 1st suspect had channeled the money to an account held by Motor City Ways in Mombasa, & was already calling the company faking erroneous transfer,” read the tweet.

Additionally, the DCI used the opportunity to warn Kenyans and the general public against engaging in online cash transfers and transactions with companies or individuals whose information were not credible nor verified.

According to the DCI, the only way to eradicate online fraud and extortion of hard earned funds is to refrain from online transactions and having adequate knowledge of individuals before engaging in business.

