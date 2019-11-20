Captain Apollo Malowa Was Intoxicated During the Deadly Lake Nakuru Crash – Report

Apollo Malowa, the pilot of the helicopter that crashed into Lake Nakuru in October 2017 was drunk during the deadly incident, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has revealed.

In a report released on Wednesday, two years after the crash, the CS said this was revealed by doctors in the toxicology tests carried out on the body of the pilot.

“The helicopter collided with the water surface due to loss of situation awareness by the pilot, who was under the influence of alcohol as depicted from the toxicology results, ” the report reads.

Captain Malowa, according to the report, “failed to recognise the loss of altitude, excessive banking to the left and obstacle proximity from the aircraft”.

He was among five people who died in the October 21, 2017 crash including four members of Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika’s communication team. There were no survivors.

His body, that of Veronicah Muthoni and Anthony Kipyegon were retrieved after 25 days of search.

Two other bodies, those of Sam Gitau and Mr John Mapozi were never recovered from the salt waters of Lake Nakuru.

“It took more than 25 days to locate and retrieve the wreckage of the helicopter and recover three bodies of persons on board. The search for two other bodies on board the helicopter was however unsuccessful even after the search was extended for several days later,” CS Macharia divulged.

After the 2017 crash, there were reports that Malowa loved the bottle.

Some alleged that a night to the accident he had been partying at a Nakuru club.

Captain Malowa was interred at his parents’ home in Olago-Kamkwaya village in Bondo, Siaya County at an emotional ceremony attended by close friends and family.

His mother, Dorothy Akinyi, described him as a generous and industrious man.

“Most of his colleagues, friends and relatives loved him for his generosity and self-discipline. He could always announce his arrival in any town in Kenya on social media, asking whoever was around to join him,” said Akinyi.

