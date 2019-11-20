Autopsy Report Reveals How Peter Mugure’s Wife, Kids Were Murdered

Sacked army major Peter Mugure’s wife Joyce Syombua died of a head injury, an autopsy report has revealed.

Her two children; Shanice Maua and Prince Michael were strangled to death, the postmortem conducted at Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary has showed.

The postmortem was supposed to be carried out on Tuesday but was called off to allow police more time to probe the killings.

In custody so far is the ex Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) soldier Mugure and a casual laborer at the Laikipia Air Base Collins Pamba who is suspected to have helped the latter bury the bodies.

The bodies were found in a shallow grave in Makaburini, Thingithu area on Saturday. They were stacked one on top of the other in gunny bags.

Mugure has been described as a calm but depressed man whose marriage was troubled.

He is being held at Nanyuki Police Station while his co-accused was taken to Narumoru police station for 21 days.

