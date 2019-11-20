Senator Amos Wako Dares US Gov’t To Provide Proof Of Corruption

Busia senator and former Attorney General Amos Wako has challenged the US government to make public evidence linking him and his family to corruption.

“If indeed the U.S. is a serious partner in the war against graft, let them share with me and Kenyans the full particulars about the allegations,” the legislator said.

Addressing journalists at Parliament Building, Wako vehemently denied being involved in any corrupt dealings and rebuked the mention of his wife Flora Ngaira and son Julius Wako.

Read:

He noted that dragging his son and wife into the mess was in bad taste and should not pay for his mistakes.

“Even if I committed the sin of corruption which I am emphatically denying will be my personal responsibility. My wife and son should not be punished. The mention of my wife and son was in bad taste,” he said.

He further noted that he has no interest in visiting the country, adding that he was in 2009 issued with yet another travel ban.

Read Also:

“I am a busy person. I want to use my time thinking about important things not speculating about why they have banned me from travelling to US,” he continued.

Wako also said that the details brought up by the US government are “an old story best known to whoever is doing it.” Those involved, he added, are only trying to tarnish his name.

The Donald Trump led government through US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo issued a travel ban against the ex AG on Monday noting that he and his family engaged in “significant corruption” without getting into the particulars.

Read Also:

“Today’s action sends a strong signal that the United States is a valuable partner in Kenya’s fight against corruption. Economic prosperity for all Kenyans is only possible by defeating the scourge of corruption, which also requires a functional, fair, and transparent criminal justice system.

‘‘The United States will continue to stand with all Kenyans as they strive to curb and punish corruption in Kenya,” Mr Pompeo said in a statement.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu