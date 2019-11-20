Only 80,000 Kenyans Earn A Salary Of Ksh100,000 And Above – KNBS

Only 79,982 employed Kenyans earn a salary of Ksh100,000 and above, a new report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), set to be released next week, has indicated.

The number increased by 3,178, a 4.1 percent increase from last year, which is termed as the highest growth among the salaried workers in Kenya.

The workers, receiving over Ksh100,000 represent a 2.89 percent of the 2.77 million formal workers captured in the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) database.

The report reveals that the gross monthly per capita income is Ksh16,833.

74.58 of all workers listed with KRA earn below Ksh50,000, while those earning a salary between Ksh50,000 and 99,999 were close to 63 percent.

10 percent (274,645) earned between ksh0 to Ksh19,999 while those earning between Ksh20,000 to 49,999 were 65 percent (1,787,302).

Of those earning Ksh100,000 and above, 63.4 percent (50,749) are men while the rest are women, displaying a big gender disparity.

68,5526 of the top earners are working in the private sector, representing 85 percent while the public sector employs 11,456 of the top earners.

Agriculture sector has the lowest number of the top earners at 3.7 percent, despite being among the largest contributor of the GDP.

From 2013-2017, World Bank notes the agriculture sector contributed on average 21.9 percent of GDP, with at least 56 percent of the total labor force employed in agriculture in 2017. Agriculture is also responsible for most of the country’s exports, accounting for up to 65 percent of merchandise exports in 2017.

The education sector employs 22 percent (17,808) of the top earners including lecturers, high school teachers and administrators.

