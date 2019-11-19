Tanasha Donna Roasted For Praising Self On Son’s Instagram Page

NRG presenter and Diamond Platnumz’s baby mama Tanasha Donna was on Monday roasted by the unforgiving internet trolls both from Tanzania and Kenya.

The mother of one re-shared a picture from her pregnancy shoot on her son, Naseeb Junior’s Instagram page.

The boy, only 46 days old, thanked his mother “for everything”.

Read:

Netizens could not help but make fun of the Radio queen for obviously praising herself on her son’s page.

The post has however been taken down.

The artiste who is getting ready to release her Donnatella EP, became the butt of jokes with some criticizing her parenting skills.

Others wondered if she really was the right fit for the Bongo heartthrob.

Tanasha has been in Tanzania for a while now and while many expect the Kanyaga hitmaker to pop the question, his half sister, Queen Darlene, he is not ready to settle down.

According to Queen Darleen, her brother is worried about losing his female fanbase should he take the next step.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanasha Donna Oketch (@tanashadonna) on Nov 13, 2019 at 7:08am PST

“Sisi hujadiliana sana kuhusu maswala ya ndoa, Mondi ni mtu anayehofia sana kujiingiza kwenye ndoa. Anataka ajiandae ipasavyo kabla ya kuamua kufunga pingu za maisha,” she said during a recent interview.

When Platnumz started dating Tanasha, he made it clear that he was going to marry her eventually. The date was set for February 14, this year but later postponed for unknown reasons.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu