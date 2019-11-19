Safaricom Comes Out To Explain Okoa Jahazi Credit Advance Facility

Yesterday, Safaricom came under attack online on the issuance and use of the Okoa Jahazi credit facility, that enables subscribers to get advance credit airtime before recharging.

In response to the attack, Safaricom came out to explain the terms and conditions of the service, that charges 10 percent service fee.

The credit advance amount cannot be transferred to another subscriber, neither can it be resold, according to Safaricom terms and conditions.

Once the airtime is advanced to users, they will be required to repay the Credit Advance within a period of 96 hours from when the Credit Advance amount was credited to their account.

“If you do not repay the Credit Advance within the said period you will not be entitled to utilise the Okoa Jahazi Service for a period of seven (7) days following the expiry of the 96 hours. This will however not affect your right to access other Safaricom services provided you are compliant with the terms and conditions of that service or unless otherwise communicated by Safaricom,” said the telco in a statement.

Subscribers can repay Okoa Jahazi through Scratch cards (both Safaricom-excluding ‘preferential vouchers’ such as the magic box voucher ), Pre Pay Roaming Top-up (PPRTU) using partner networks scratch cards in Tanzania ,Uganda and Rwanda), M-PESA, 3rd party top-up, Sambaza, PINless Top-up (Bamba Poa).

The Credit Advance will be deducted from subsequent top up(s) until fully recovered.

“Safaricom reserves the right to withdraw the Credit Advance from any particular

subscriber at any time and to vary or amend any element of the Credit Advance any time

without further notice,” the company adds.

Users can track their usage of the Credit Advance by dialling *144*4# and sending an SMS

to 144.

