President Uhuru Nominates Margaret Nyakango As New Budget Controller

President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated Margaret Nyakango as the new controller of budget.

Nyakango is expected to replace Agnes Odhiambo whose 8 year tenure came to an end in August, after being appointed on 27, August 2011.

The role of a budget controller in Kenya is to foresee government financial operations within the country including counties.

The nomination has to pass through the Finance and National Planning Committee in Parliament before being approved.

The President had appointed former deputy budget controller Stephen Masha who was to act as new budget controller for 90 days before a substantive appointment.

“In exercise of powers conferred by section 7(1) of the Controller of Budget Act, 2016, I Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces, designate Stephen Masha to be the acting Controller of Budget for a period of 90 days with effect August 27, 2019,” read a gazette notice issued in August.

Nyakango currently works at the Kenya National Bureau and Statistics (KNBS), with previous works cited as the Finance Director at the Africa International University.

She had applied for the position together with William Kepkemboi, Elizabeth Mwathi, Leonard Rangala, Muinde Patrick, Celestine Munda, Stephen Masha, Elizabeth Mwathi, Abubakar Abdirhman and Abiniza Mackline Ogolla.

For the Budget Controller job, Nyakango was shortlisted among Edith King’ori, Duncan Otieno, and Judith Akumu.

She holds a Doctorate degree in Business Administration from University of Liverpool, UK and also forms part as a member of the Association of Women Accountants of Kenya.

