Postmortem Exam For Peter Mugure’s Wife, Children Rescheduled

Autopsy for Peter Mugure’s family has been postponed to allow police more time to probe the case

Army major arrested, peter mugure
Peter Mugure's Wife and kids. [Courtesy]

A postmortem examination of sacked KDF soldier Peter Mugure’s three family members that was supposed to be carried out on Tuesday has been rescheduled for a later date.

The autopsy that was set to take place at at the Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary was postponed to allow police probe the matter further, Citizen reports.

This comes a day after the ex army major was arraigned alongside a casual laborer at Laikipia Airbase Collins Pamba who was said to have helped bury the bodies of the later’s wife Joyce Syombua, and their two children; Shanice Maua and Prince Michael.

Mugure a trained civil engineer, who colleagues have described as depressed, is being held at Nanyuki Police Station while Pamba was taken to Narumoru police station.

Nanyuki chief magistrate Lucy Mutai allowed the police to hold the two suspects for 21 days after which she will give further directions.

It is said that Mugure and his deceased wife always had a strained relationship. Syombua’s friend Farrizanah said the suspect was unhappy with a court ruling ordering him to pay for the children’s upkeep.

Syombua, Shanice and Michael went missing on October 26, one day after visiting the soldier at his workplace in Nanyuki.

The three bodies were found tied with ropes, stuffed in gunny bags and buried in a shallow grave in Kilimo in Thingithu.

