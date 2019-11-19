Tough Times As Kenya Power Suspends Afternoon Tea To Cut Costs

Kenya Power has scrapped off afternoon tea for its staff to enforce cost saving measures as tough times loom.

Through a statement on Monday, the management stated that beginning December 1, the staff will no longer enjoy afternoon tea and called upon the team to cooperate.

“Management continues to implement a raft of measures to manage various costs addresses are hereby notified that the provision of afternoon tea services shall be suspended,” said David Monandi, the current acting General Manager.

This follows a separate notice that indicated escalated costs and expenditure in the company.

According to Bernard Ngugi, the staff costs in the company were very high including the overtime travels hence prompting observance and thorough analysis.

“These costs have reached unsustainable levels ultimately affecting our bottom line and threatening the sustainability of the business,” said Ngugi.

For instance, Ngugi noted the different activities that were scheduled in the company that took a toll on the expenses, adding that the employees were fond of reporting to work very late and leaving before the scheduled time.

“Serious questions of effective supervision on the ground are raised while managers and other supervisors will be held accountable for the containment and control of various costs in their respective dockets including offering effective leadership,” he added.

This comes a few weeks after the company appointed Bernard Ngugi as the new CEO,taking over from Jared Otieno who was in acting after Dr Ken Tarus was ousted out back in July.

Ngugi, an accountant by profession served as head of procurement, General Manager Supply Chain. Before that he was the Chief Accountant – Treasury Section.

