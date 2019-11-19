KCSE Candidate Learns Of Death Of Family Members 22 Days After Demise

Anna Zambi, a candidate who just completed her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) is devastated after learning of the death of her family, 22 days later.

Anna, aged 16 years, lost her family including mother, father, and three siblings to a car crash on their way from Dar es Salaam to Kilimanjaro in flash floods.

Apparently, the then KCSE candidate was awaiting to see her family on visiting day, but to her disappointment they did not show up.

However, after completing her KCSE exams and traveling back home, she was shown five graves, belonging to her mother Winifrida Lymo, father Lingiston Zambi, and three siblings Lulu Zambi, , Grace Zambi and Andrew Zambi.

Read: 26 KCSE Candidates Arrested In Nairobi Over Exam Malpractice, 35 Phones Confiscated

According to a report by Citizen, the family members termed the accident very tragic and opted not to disclose it to her until she was done with the exams, for fear of the trauma that would have been caused.

The Tanzanian Ministry of Health has pledged to cater for her psychological rehabilitation and education afterwards as a way of support.

“The Ministry of Health, Community, Gender, Elderly and Children said it would pay for Anna’s psychological rehabilitation and education,” read the publication.

Read Also: School Principal Dies In Car Crash On Their Way To Collect KCSE Exam Materials

This years’ KCSE has been encumbered with various incidents, with students getting arrested, tutors suspended, accident and even deaths.

A School principal was involved in accident and died on the spot while on the way to collect the examination papers.

Additionally, a number of students died in mysterious circumstances of sickness and assault.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu