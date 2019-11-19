KCAA Restores Silverstone’s Permission To Fly, Airline Says It Has Already Fired All Employees

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has lifted the provisional suspension of the Silverstone Air Dash 8 Series Aircraft operations imposed on November 12, 2019.

In a statement to newsrooms, KCAA director general Gilbert Kibe stated that the airline had provided satisfactory corrective measures and requirements and complied to adequate audit measures thus cleared to resume operations.

“KCAA confirms that the Airline has provided satisfactory corrective measures as per the requirements of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2018, following comprehensive compliance audits on the operations and procedures of Silverstone Air Services conducted between 24th October and 15th November 2019,” read the statement in part.

The suspension was imposed following a series of accidents that were linked to the airline company, causing a scare in the aviation industry.

Over the past couple of months, the airline has been involved in minor accidents that are detrimental to safety of passengers, raising an alarm to the government and the aviation authority to intervene.

KCAA additionally stated that it would continue to undertake surveillance on the airline and its aircrafts even as they resume operations.

They called on customers to be vigilant and report all safety concerns in a bid to improve and enforce accountability.

“The Authority in its capacity undertakes operational surveillance on the Kenyan aviation industry and reassures the public that safety and security within the Kenyan airspace is of paramount priority. We encourage you to remain vigilant in reporting all safety concerns,” added Kibe.

This comes a few hours after the Silverstone airline announced layoff of staffs after serving pilots and crew members with a one month redundancy notice.

The staff layoff was linked to the move by KCAA to ground its aircraft, a move they said paralysed their operations and affected revenue generation.

For instance, two weeks ago, after the incidents, Silverstone Air suspended operations on three of its routes including Nairobi-Homa Bay, Nairobi-Wajir and Nairobi-Lodwar following below-par performance in the routes.

“This letter serves as notice of redundancy, taking into account your notice period of one month as per your contract of employment. This Notice is effective November 18,” said Silverstone Air.

