NCIC Chair Ole Kaparo Takes Legal Action Against Writer For Swindling Him Out Of Sh2.7 Million

Former National Assembly speaker Francis Ole Kaparo has dragged to court, a writer who he accused of defrauding him.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) chairman in court papers says that Samuel Ochieng’ Okelo ripped him off of Sh2.7 million, promising to author an autobiography titled Order! Order! Order!

Appearing in a Nairobi court, Okelo pleaded not guilty to one count of obtaining money by false pretenses.

Court papers detail that the accused person and others not before court, between February 17, 2017 and February 8, 2018, obtained the aforementioned Sh2.7 million from Kaparo with intent to defraud.

But according to Okelo through his lawyer David Ayuo, he needed the money to take care of his ailing father. His father has since passed on.

He further explained that the books were ready but were awaiting clearance in Mombasa.

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi granted the accused person a Sh200,000 cash bail or Sh500,000 bond pending trial.

Kaparo served as the speaker of the National Assembly from 1993 to 2008, making him the longest serving speaker.

The trained lawyer has held ministerial positions among them; Minister for Labour 1990 to 1991, Minister for Industry 1991-1993, Assistant Minister for National Guidance and Political Affairs 1988 to 1989, and Assistant minister for Supplies and Marketing 1989 to 1990.

He was also a member of parliament for Laikipia East.

