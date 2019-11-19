Jonathan Moi’s Widow Sylvia Embroiled In Bitter Property Row With ‘Co-wives’

Jonathan Moi’s widow Sylvia is embroiled in a bitter property row with other two women who claim to have been married to Jonathan.

In an application filed at the Milimani Law Courts, the women identified as Beatrice Mbuli Kipkemboi and Faith Milka Nyambura, have objected to an application for grant of letters of administration of Jonathan’s estate to Sylvia.

The application for grant of administration of the late’s estate was filed by Sylvia and her son on September 13, 2019.

Beatrice accuses Sylvia of misrepresenting her and the entire family of retired President Daniel Moi’s son who succumbed to pancreatic cancer in April this year.

She says she was married to the deceased in accordance with the Akamba community Customary Law on July 17, 1998.

She claims Jonathan had been supporting their two children until this year when he passed on.

Beatrice further claims that after Jonathan’s burial the three women met and agreed to apply for the letters of administration of the estate in question. But she was shocked to learn that Sylvia had gone behind their back and applied for the administration of the estate alone.

In the application, she stated that Sylvia and her son had the intention of blocking her from inheriting the decease’s property after she obtained letters from a local chief indicating that Jonathan had one wife.

On the other hand, Faith also accused her of sideling her from the administration of Jonathan’s estate. She also accused Beatrice if being part of the “scheme”.

Faith claims she married Jonathan in 2008 in accordance with the Kikuyu Customary laws and together they were blessed with three children.

She told the court that Jonathan used to support her children with Ksh1 million monthly upkeep.

“The respondents have sidelined the objector and her children from participating in the affairs which relate to the estate of the deceased,” she says in her court papers.

The woman now wants the court to appoint the three as joint administrators of Jonathan’s estate.

High Court Judge Aggrey Muchelule granted the parties seven days to reach an out-of-court settlement over the estate.

Justice Michelle directed that the matter be heard on November 26.

