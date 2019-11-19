AFCON2021Q – Johanna Omolo’s ‘Rocket’ Which Almost Sunk Togo (Video)

Togo rallied to hold Kenya’s Harambee Stars 1-1 in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 qualifying match played last night at the Kasarani Stadium.

The Harambee Stars thought they had all the three points in the bag when Johanna Omolo scored in the later minutes of the first half, but it wasn’t to be as the visitors leveled in the second stanza.

Omolo’s goal was a beauty to behold. Fondly known as Tosh, the 30-year-old Cercle Brugge midfielder picked up a loose ball just outside the box, created space for himself by dodging a few legs before launching a left foot scorcher, with the ball hitting the top bar before resting at the back of the net.

The Sparrowhowks, however, managed to equalizer past the hour mark, with defender Hakim Ouro Kama rising above Kenyan defense to head home a corner kick.

Kenya finished the qualifiers match day two on two points from two games. Stars held Egypt to a similar scoreline in their Group G opener in Alexandria last Thursday.

Comoros top the pile on four points, having beaten Togo 1-0 away and drew 0-0 with Egypt at home.

