Imran Okoth Officially Takes Oath As Member Of Parliament For Kibra

Imran Okoth, the newly elected member of parliament for Kibra has been officially sworn into office.

In an oath ceremony administered before house speaker Justin Muturi by National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai, Imran was accompanied to the dais by Jubilee Party nominated MP Maina Kamanda.

This follows his win in the hotly contested election, where he garnered 24,636 votes with his closest rival, Jubilee Party’s McDonald Mariga coming in second with 11,230 votes.

Kamanda termed Imran the ‘handshake candidate’ and campaigned for him, against the Jubilee party flag bearer.

Read Also: IEBC Declares Imran Okoth Kibra MP-Elect

The Kibra by-election had a total of 24 contestants, including Eliud Owalo (ANC Party), Khamisi Butichi (Ford Kenya Party), Anaciet Dorn (DP), Martin Andati (Modern Alliance Party), Felix Anditi (Independent), Ibrahim Kimorko (Roots Party), Kassim Abdul (The New Democrats), Titus Mutinda (Republican Liberty Party), Fransco Ojiambo (Party of Democratic Unity) and Shedrack Omondi (Independent).

Also on the ballot was Shem Ocharo (Munngano), Abraham Okoth (Independent) Hamida Musa (United Green Movement), Noah Migudo (Independent), Fransco Ojiambo (Party of Democratic Unity), Shedrack Omondi, (Independent), Shem Ocharo (Munngano), Abraham Okoth (Independent) Hamida Musa (United Green Movement) and Noah Migudo (Independent).

The seat fell vacant after the demise of Ken Okoth, an MP elected in 2017 on an ODM ticket.

Okoth, Imran’s brother, succumbed to colorectal cancer in July.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu