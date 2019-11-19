in SPORTS

Kenya 12-0 Djibouti: Harambee Starlets Sail To Cecafa Women’s Championship Semis

Harambee Starlets hammered hapless Djibouti 12-0 on Tuesday to sail through to the semis of the Cecafa Women’s Championship with a game to spare.

Starlets opened their Group B campaign with a 2-0 win over Ethiopia on Sunday.

The annual regional meet is taking place in Dar, Tanzania.

Jentrix Shikwanga was the star of the game against Djibouti – bagging four goals, while fellow striker Mwanalima Adam and Mercy Airo scored hat-tricks each in the sided tie.

Djibouti have been the whipping girls of the group and have so far soaked in a total of 25 goals. The team lost 13-0 to Uganda’s Crested Cranes in their group opener.

Kenya and Uganda will lock horns on the Thursday with both sides having made the quarters.

