Kenyans React As Handshake Fever Catches Up With Didmus Barasa, Simba Arati [Photos]

That politics is not for the faint-hearted is not a secret. For as long as I can remember I have seen foes become friends and political buddies turn enemies. It’s politics anyway!

For the past few weeks, Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa and his Dagoretti North counterpart Simba Arati have been trading jabs online and even in public rallies they attended.

This is following the violence that was witnessed in the Kibra constituency during the recently concluded by-election.

Jubilee had fronted former international football star McDonald Mariga who conceded an early defeat to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party’s Imran Okoth.

In a video that went viral, ODM supporters, who were in the company of Arati, were filmed manhandling Barasa.

Barasa was roughed up by the rowdy youth as he spoke to Arati who had just arrived at DC Grounds in Kibra where voting was going on. The lawmaker lost his signature hat in the process.

Read: Garissa Woman Rep Anab Subow In Trouble With #KOT Over ‘Uncircumcised Raila’ Remark

Arati’s efforts to calm down the youth were futile as they demanded that Barasa leaves the polling station.

The lawmaker and politicians allied to his Jubilee party criticized Arati and the ODM party for allegedly unleashing goons at him and other leaders who were in the constituency.

ODM accused Deputy President William Ruto who is said to have pushed for Mariga’s candidature of invading ODM leader Raila Odinga’s stronghold.

The leaders allied to Jubilee including former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwalwe were accused of bribing voters claims they have dismissed.

Read Also: Family Seeks Justice For Man Run Over By Car In Kibra MP-Elect Imran Okoth’s Campaign Convoy

Edwin Sifuna, the ODM secretary-general is quoted saying the supporters were defending “Baba’s bedroom”.

The accusations degenerated to an online spat between the leaders from the two camps who exchanged unprintables.

But all that seems to be in the past now as Arati and Barasa were on Tuesday photographed while exchanging pleasantries at Parliament moments before Imran took oath of office as Kibra MP.

One would agree with former Italian politician Niccolò Machiavelli that unscrupulous behaviour is and will always be normal for survival in politics.

From the smiles, on their faces, a section of Kenyans think the lawmakers have buried the hatchet. But will the ‘truce’ last?

Here are some of the reactions online:

Siasa na wanasiasa!

Politics is for the MIND not the HEART! pic.twitter.com/Qo0puXLQAh — Francis Gachuri (@Fchurii) November 19, 2019

Didmus Barasa had to personally look for Simba Arati in parliament to beg for forgiveness entering Babas bedroom without permission! #RejectBBI at your own peril, hawa watu wako pamoja😁🤧 pic.twitter.com/S7YNaHXEgy — Amakanji Thomas (@AmakanjiThomas) November 19, 2019

In the spirit of handshake or is it #BBIKenya Simba Arati and Didmus Barasa reunion #InternationalMensDay #TuesdayThoughts #KenyanEvents pic.twitter.com/9i0QbA89mV — The Kenyan Events (@kenyan_events) November 19, 2019

Simba Ni mmoja. Simba Ni Simba. When he roars, he means serious business. Didmus Barasa froze again. It's difficult to tame Simba. He's Baba's eye. When BBI comes, he will ensure Nairobi is locked. No hatred in politics. Don't take things personal #RejectBBI #SexForGrades pic.twitter.com/7QgksSHVS8 — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@o_abuga) November 19, 2019

Simba Arati – Didmus Barasa handshake pic.twitter.com/9PknO8rCcg — Ken Aseka (@KenAseka) November 19, 2019

Siasa haitaki Hasira…. See now! 😂😂😂 Simba Arati and Didmus Barasa today… They're friends now after the scuffle… Someone tell @OleItumbi oooohhh my!!#InternationalMensDay #CampusMeToo # pic.twitter.com/kxHl9nraDN — Pascal🌹 (@JKosewe01) November 19, 2019

@SimbaArati to @DidmusWaBarasa usikujange Kwa bedroom ya watu uninvited, pole lakini 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/didS5KSy3R — O l w a l 🇰🇪 (@cassidyolwal) November 19, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu