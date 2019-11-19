Faith Wangui’s Husband, Suspect In Murder Case Hangs Self, Leaves Behind Suicide Note

Husband and key suspect in the murder case of 25 year old has been found dead, allegedly by hanging.

According to Nakuru County Police Commander Stephen Matu, the suspect Joseph Muchiri was found dead on Tuesday November 2019, in Mau, Narok.

Mr Matu also noted that next to the body was a suicide note. The deceased apparently said he took his life because too many people were blaming him for Wangui’s death.

“I cannot withstand losing my precious wife. I am being blamed for her death. Let me now follow her,” the note read in part.

His body has since been taken to Nakuru Municipal Mortuary, as more investigations are expected to be carried out to determine causes of death in the two cases.

On Saturday November 16, Nakuru residents woke up to a rude shock after the body of Faith Wangui was discovered dumped in a thicket near Menengai Crater.

Wangui’s body was found in a very bad state, raped, her face doused in acid, with arm and breast missing.

The police authorities in their report suspected that she had been murdered and dumped, with wild animals suspect to have fed on her missing body parts.

She had been reported missing Sunday November 10, with her last whereabouts linking her to the estranged husband, Joseph Muchiri.

Wangui’s brother, Joseph Mwangi narrated his sister’s last actions, adding that she had taken her two daughters aged 2 and 6 to spend time with their grandmother during the holidays, and thereafter planned to meet the estranged husband.

However, according to the brother, she did not return home afterwards and upon reaching her phone, she stated that she was meeting someone although friends to the family had already spotted her with the estranged husband having drinks in a club.

“She did not return home. At 7pm, she called and told me that she was planning to meet someone in the central business district. Later, my family members were informed that she had been spotted in the company of Muchiri in a nightclub in Nakuru Town. The two reportedly left the entertainment joint at 9:30pm. That was the last time she was seen in public. Our attempts to reach her on phone were fruitless as her cellphone line remained offline,” said Mwangi.

The family also added that the two had separated and did not have a healthy relationship. They did however have rendezvous now and then.

