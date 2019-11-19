182 Kenyans Living ‘Illegally’ In US Arrested While Applying For Citizenship

At least 182 Kenyans were arrested in the United States of America while applying for citizenship to avoid deportation.

The Kenyans are among are among 118,371 foreigners seeking US citizenship under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

Under the DACA program, those with unlawful presence in the US after being brought in as children are eligible for a renewable two-year period of deferred action and can get work permits to work in the country.

Mexico recorded the highest number of people arrested at 91,272, while Mali, New Zealand and Taiwan had the least number at 21.

464 of those arrested are of unknown descent.

Read: President Uhuru’s Cousins Among 23 Dragged Into Cohen Murder Case

110,000 DACA requests out of 889,000 had arrest records with offenses such as assault, battery, rape, murder and driving under the influence.

“As DACA continues to be the subject of both public discourse and ongoing litigation, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) remains committed to ensuring transparency and that the American people are informed about those receiving DACA,” said USCIS Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli.

Of all DACA requests, 218 had more than 10 arrests.

The U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether President Donald Trump can go forward with his plans to end DACA, program which was started during the Barak Obama reign.

The Obama-era program has allowed almost 700,000 young adults without legal status but who have been in the United States since they were children to work and study without fear of deportation.

If Trump prevails, the administration is likely to impose a gradual shutdown of DACA .

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu