Rifts In Central Kenya As Wambugu, Rigathi Clash On Live TV A Day After Meeting President – Video

Central Kenya is yet to speak in one voice, even after meeting President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday in what was supposed to pacify the region ahead of the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Appearing yesterday on K24, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and his Nyeri Town counterpart Ngunjiri Wambugu seemed to be reading from different scripts regarding the BBI and 2022 politics.

In the meeting which was exclusive to Mt Kenya leaders, it was reported that the President asked them to tone down on politics and support the BBI report.

According to Wambugu, Deputy President William Ruto was fighting the BBI, since he believes that it is the only obstacle between him and ascending to power.

He said that those attacking Raila through handshake like DP Ruto were attacking the President indirectly, since he initiated the handshake.

“My faith in the handshake is not based on Raila, It is based on Uhuru Kenyatta. If Uhuru did not want the handshake, it would not have happened. I think he (Ruto) will continue fighting the handshake because he believes that the handshake is what stands between him and 2022,” said Wambugu.

On the other hand, Gachagua defended the DP, saying that he is not doing anything different from 2013 when he was campaigning with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“About the Deputy President going about the country launching projects. There is nothing he is doing differently than what he was doing before 2013. No one complained that time. He doesn’t just go to places, he is invited,” said Gachagua.

On matters 2022, Wambugu alleged that if President Uhuru kept mum, Ruto would beat Raila “hands down” in Central Kenya, but remained adamant that the candidate endorsed by President Kenyatta, be it Ruto or Raila.

“If they are fighting just the two of them, Ruto would beat Raila hands down. But it is the side Uhuru Kenyatta chooses in 2022 that will win. William Ruto is popular in Mt Kenya because he is the Deputy President of Kenya. The person who sold Ruto to us was Uhuru Kenyatta. If Uhuru picks Kalonzo or Mutua, we will buy,” said Wambugu.

However, Gachagua outrightly dismissed Raila candidacy, saying that Central Kenya cannot vote for Raila.

“I don’t know which Central Kenya you (Wambugu) are talking about now. Selling Raila in Mt Kenya is like selling a pig in a mosque,” he alleged.

The BBI is set to be unveiled soon, though its contents are yet to be made public.

