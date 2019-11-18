Gospel Singer Size 8, DJ Mo Welcome Second Child

Gospel artiste Linet Munyali alias Size 8 and disc jockey Sammy Muraya aka DJ Mo have apparently welcomed their second child.

According to those privy to the details, the couple welcomed their son, last week on Wednesday. The name of the newborn, is still unknown.

The source intimates that the child and mother are well.

Read:

The Mateke hitmaker gave birth at RFH Hospital in Ruai, the same facility at which Diana Marua welcomed her son, Majesty Bahati.

Late last year, Size 8 suffered a miscarriage which she detailed on social media, to encourage those going through a similar situation.

“Rumours were in many blogs that I was pregnant but I never did really confirm it because it was a battle all the way so I just wanted to go with the fight privately.

Read Also:

“But God decided the best lane for me and I lost the pregnancy juzi. To be honest I’ve cried and asked God so many questions. I have given my husband stress. He is trying to make me be okay.”

She did also thank her husband for the love and support during the tumultuous period.

“Thanks @djmokenya for your love and support. Thanks for all who knew what was going on thanks for your prayers.”

Read Also:

On his part, the CrossOver 101 DJ said “If you love each other, that is a small thing. All you need is to encourage each other and it passes.”

The couple has been dropping hints of the arrival of the newborn but is yet to make an official statement.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu