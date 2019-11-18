Major Peter Mugure Sacked, To Be Held For 21 Days Pending Investigations

Major Peter Mwaura Mugure who was previously stationed at Laikipia Air Base, has been relieved of his duties.

Nanyuki Law Court chief magistrate Lucy Mutai allowed police to hold Mugure and his co-accused Collins Pamba for 21 days pending investigations.

The matter will be mentioned on December 9 for further direction.

The Kenya Defense Forces officer has been sacked after the bodies of his estranged wife Joyce Syombua, their two children; Shanice Maua (10) and Prince Michael (5), were recovered at a cemetery in Thingithu area.

Mugure was arrested on Friday evening after the three deceased persons were reported missing by friends and family.

They were last seen on October 25 when they left their Kayole home to visit Mugure.

Pamba is said to have helped the suspect get rid of the three bodies which were found tied up and in gunny bags.

According to a local daily, Mugure, his colleagues have intimated was suffering from depression.

“At one time while driving in the camp, I spotted him standing in the rain for over 30 minutes. He was being rained on and was constantly looking at his watch,” a source is quoted by the daily.

At some point, he crashed an aeroplane as a trainee pilot, which could have been the start of his woes; mentally and personally.

A postmortem exercise on the three bodies is expected to take place under the supervision of government pathologist Johansen Oduor.

Samples collected from Mugure’s home, where he is believed to have committed the despicable act and cemetery are expected to be subjected to forensic analysis.

