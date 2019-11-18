KCPE2019: Top Scorer Andy Michael Munyiri Wants To Be An Automotive Engineer [Video]

This year’s top Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidate Andy Michael Munyiri would like to pursue an Automotive Engineering career later in life.

Speaking to journalists at his home in Nyeri County after the release of the results on Monday afternoon, Munyiri, who scored 440 marks, said the result came as a shocker.

“I will like to deal with cars especially the car engines. The hard work my father puts at supporting his family is what inspires most, ” elated Munyiri said.

Automotive engineering is a branch of vehicle engineering. In the field, engineers research, design and develop vehicles and their sub-systems using relevant technologies in the market to meet customer expectations.

UPDATE: Automotive engineer to be, #KCPE2019 top candidate Andy Munyiri speaks. pic.twitter.com/1bc1mtcOsc — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) November 18, 2019

Munyiri sat for his exams at Damacrest School in Thogoto, Kiambu County.

He attributed his success to hard work and the support he received from his parents and teachers.

The boy’s mother and grandfather attributed Munyiri’s achievement to hard work both at school and at home.

The result was announced on Monday afternoon by Education cabinet Secretary George Magoha at the Kenya National Examinations Council headquarters along Dennis Pritt Road, Nairobi.

In the 2019 exams, three candidates tied in the second position with 439 marks. They are; Flavian Onyango of Chakol girls, June Cheptoo Koech and Michael Ndung’u.

A total of 1,088,986 candidates sat for the exams this year with 527,294 (50.1 per cent) being boys and 525,070 (49.9 per cent) being the number of girls who sat for the exams.

In this year’s result, Magoha said there was a drop in the number of candidates who scored 400 marks from 11,000 in 2018 to 9,770 in 2019.

Boys outshined girls in Maths, Science and Social Studies while the girls beat them in languages such as English, Kiswahili, and Kenya Sign Language.

There was a drop in Mathematics and a significant improvement was recorded in English, Kiswahili, Kenya Sign Language, and Social Studies.

Magoha stated that Form One selection will be completed by December 2 adding that 9000 students will receive scholarships to study in different schools across the country.

The CS said all the 2019 candidates will be given admission to secondary school as part of the government’s 100 per cent transition program.

“We have assured our children that all of them will have a place in Secondary School. The President has given us very firm instructions to ensure a transparent, fair and very quick placing of these children… By December 2, every child in this country should be able to know which school they are going to, ” said Magoha.

Magoha noted that cases of exam malpractices reduced significantly saying “There were one or two cases of impersonation and none of the exam papers leaked which is historic.”

He stated that this year cases of teenage pregnancies reduced compared to 2018 and lauded parents and teachers for their support during the examination period.

Candidates can get their results by sending their KCPE Index number followed by the word “KCPE” to SMS code 20076.

