KCPE2019 Results Set To Be Released Today

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) is set to release the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) results today.

A source intimated to Kahawa Tungu that Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha is set to brief President Uhuru Kenyatta on this year’s KCPE report before releasing the results on Monday afternoon.

KNEC officials have also gathered at KNEC headquarters ahead of the release.

This comes 18 days after the examinations came to an end.

The Education ministry has been releasing the results earlier than in previous years for the past three years.

Marking of the exams ended last week and was largely aided by the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) machines except for English Composition and Kiswahili Insha papers.

1,088,986 candidates sat for the exams this year.

