KCPE2019 Results: Michael Munyiri From Damacrest School In Thogoto Tops With 440 Marks

This year’s top candidate in the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination is Michael Munyiri who scored 440 marks.

Munyiri sat his exams at Damacrest School in Thogoto.

Three candidates tied in the second position with 439 marks. They are; Flavian Onyango of Chakol girls, June Cheptoo Koech and Michael Ndung’u.

The result was announced on Monday afternoon by Education cabinet Secretary George Magoha at the Kenya National Examinations Council headquarters along Dennis Pritt Road, Nairobi.

Also in attendance were Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Education Belio Kipsang Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia, and KNEC CEO Mercy Karago.

A total of 1,088,986 candidates sat for the exams this year with 527,294 (50.1 per cent) being boys and 525,070 (49.9 per cent) being the number of girls who sat for the exams.

In this year’s result, Magoha said there was a drop in the number of candidates who scored 400 marks from 11,000 in 2018 to 9,770 in 2019.

Boys outshined girls in Maths, Science and Social Studies while the girls beat them in languages such as English, Kiswahili, and Kenya Sign Language.

There was a drop in Mathematics and a significant improvement was recorded in English, Kiswahili, Kenya Sign Language, and Social Studies.

The candidates can get their results by sending their KCPE Index number followed by the word “KCPE” to SMS code 20076.

Magoha stated that Form One selection will be completed by December 2 adding that 9000 students will receive scholarships to study in different schools across the country.

The CS said all the 2019 candidates will be given admission to secondary school as part of the government’s 100 per cent transition program.

“We have assured our children that all of them will have a place in Secondary School. The President has given us very firm instructions to ensure a transparent, fair and very quick placing of these children… By December 2, every child in this country should be able to know which school they are going to, ” said Magoha.

Magoha noted that cases of exam malpractices reduced significantly saying “There were one or two cases of impersonation and none of the exam papers leaked which is historic.”

He stated that this year cases of teenage pregnancies reduced compared to 2018 and lauded parents and teachers for their support during the examination period.

The Education ministry has been releasing the results earlier than in previous years for the past three years.

The test that took three days began on October 29 and came to an end on October 31.

Magoha had stated that the result was going to be out by Christmas to enable parents to plan properly for Form One admission requirements in 2020.

“We shall ensure before Christmas, the children know the secondary schools they will be joining so parents can start preparing earlier,” Magoha stated.

