Kamene Goro Recounts Early Morning Arrest, Released With One Phone Call

Kiss FM presenter Kamene Goro has narrated her early Monday morning ordeal where she was arrested and released within no time.

During the morning talk show, Kamene narrated that she was stopped by traffic police officers on her way to work.

According to the radio girl, she had apparently been drinking the previous night and was still tipsy on her way to work before she was stopped by traffic police and her breath tested. The blood alcohol concentration was found to be higher than what is prescribed in law.

However, with one phone call, the radio queen was released with no charges nor questions.

Read : Kiss FM’s Kamene Goro Under Fire For Posting HIV Status Results Online

Through her Instagram post, the lass made her fans aware of the reason she got arrested by posting a video with the caption, “So, this is the reason why i was arrested this morning.”

This is not the first time the radio queen is under fire, as she is constantly in controversies.

One week ago, Kamene was under fire for posting her HIV status results online.

She posted a picture on her Instagram with a negative HIV results, with the intention of creating awareness but the move was received with mixed reactions.

Read Also: Kamene Goro Narrates Harrowing Experience With Ex Mother-In-law, Accuses Her Of Using Charms

In 2018 she confessed to having slept with at least 27 men in an interview with co-host Andrew Kibe.

Kamene is known for her flamboyant style of life, from the clothes she wears, vacation destinations and vehicle she drives.

At 27, she was once married to a Tanzanian tycoon, before divorcing and taking separate ways.

Before landing the Kiss FM gig, she was a presenter at NRG radio.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu