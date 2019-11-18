Jeff Koinange Recounts Moment He Averted Accident While On Tour With Son

Citizen TV presenter Jeff Koinange has narrated an incident where he narrowly escaped knocking down kids on the road while on tour.

According to Koinange, he was on a road trip with his son,Jamal Mbiyu, and they were on their way back from Chaka Ranch before a group of children by the roadside attempted to cross through, forcing him to take a quick halt.

He stated that the kids appeared out of nowhere and were following a leader who was also as clueless.

Yesterday, Sunday November 17, the presenter used his story to create awareness to motorists and other road users on the road to be vigil as a way of averting accidents.

“We just drove back from Chaka Ranch, my goodness. I was driving as well as I could but you know at some point, kids cross the road. And you know, when there is a bunch of kids and one crosses (the road), then the rest follow absolutely,” he said.

Koinange linked the averted accident to his alertness as he stated that were it not for being keen and being able to stop the vehicle on time, an accident would have occurred and people would have been injured.

He additionally stated that although he hit a plank of wood, it was better as the worst would have happened.

The revelation follows at a time when road accidents have been rampant in the country, with the latest involving a lorry and two matatus that killed eight people.

According to a report by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), 2,735 people died in road accidents by October this year as compared to 2,335 who died in the same period in 2018.

This is an increase of 400 victims for this year alone.

