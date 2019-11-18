DP Ruto’s Daughter Abby Among KCPE 2019 Top Achievers With 406 Marks

Deputy President William Ruto’s daughter, Abby Cherop, is among candidates who managed over 400 marks in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations.

Abby, who sat for her exams at Greenvale School based in Uasin Gishu county, scored 406 marks out of the possible 500.

Her mother, Prisca Chemutai Bett, couldn’t hide her joy as she congratulated her daughter for being among top achievers in her school and nationally.

She noted that the DP is yet to send his congratulatory message but she knows he is impressed.

“I know he has received the news. He is yet to send a congratulatory message but when he gets time I know he will. He has been very supportive and we appreciate his effort,” Chemutai said.

In February 2017, DP Ruto dismissed claims of neglecting Abby after Chemutai sued him for child support.

The DP admitted that he was the father of Abby adding that he has been paying Sh40,000 monthly for the girl’s upkeep.

In a series of tweets on his official Twitter handle, the DP revealed that he had gone further and secured the mother of his daughter a job that pays her Ksh90,000 a month.

“The other father/s should be men enough and look after their kids. Trying blackmail for me to cater for other men’s children won’t work,” he wrote.

This year’s top KCPE candidate is Andy Michael Munyiri who scored 440 marks.

Munyiri sat his exams at Damacrest School in Thogoto.

Three candidates tied in the second position with 439 marks. They are; Flavian Onyango of Chakol Girls, June Cheptoo of Sangalo Central Academy, and Sean Michael Ndungu of Kitengela International School.

A total of 1,088,986 candidates sat for the exams this year with 527,294 (50.1 per cent) being boys and 525,070 (49.9 per cent) being the number of girls who sat for the exams.

In this year’s result, Magoha said there was a drop in the number of candidates who scored 400 marks from 11,000 in 2018 to 9,770 in 2019.

Boys outshined girls in Maths, Science and Social Studies while the girls beat them in languages such as English, Kiswahili, and Kenya Sign Language.

There was a drop in Mathematics and a significant improvement was recorded in English, Kiswahili, Kenya Sign Language, and Social Studies.