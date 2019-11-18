Davido Reportedly Arrested For Stabbing Man In Dubai

Nigerian music star David Adeleke famously known as Davido has allegedly been arrested for stabbing a man following a fracas at a Dubai club.

According to the posts by a popular Naija blog, the singer is said to have been too drunk and engaged in an altercation that led to him stabbing a man with a broken bottle.

Davido was in Dubai over the weekend as he attended the One Africa Music Festival among other artists.

The reports according to the blog stated that the singer was not in the mood to interact with fans, but the stabbed man, identified as Michael aka Dream Chaser kept pestering him making him angry hence the fracas.

The incident then happened in the elevator of Crab Market Emirates Financial Towers, Dubai, and he was allegedly rushed to Kuwait Hospital, Deira with an ambulance, with the singer attempting to flee the scene.

The authorities are said to have taken the singer along with them hence missing his flight.

Reports indicate that his management has tried to down play the whole incident by not mentioning it, with a post on his Instagram page indicating that he was in London, despite his Insta stories indicating that he was in Dubai a few hours ago.

