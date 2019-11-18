Comedian Eddie Butita Denies Ignoring Fan, Claims Stunt Meant To Taint Image

Churchill Show comedian Eddie Butita has responded to allegations that he deliberately snubbed a fan.

The fan, Giddy Akali, in a lengthy Facebook post stated that he met the funny man at a restaurant, stretched his hand to say hi to him but was ignored.

So humiliating was the experience, Akali said, he left the premises and drove off.

“So I met Eddy Butita in an undisclosed location that I had gone for lunch. He had also come for lunch. I was surprised that I could meet such a guy face to face. I loved his jokes. I got excited and stretched my hand to greet him.”

“Jamaa akanionyesha madharau mbaya sana. He looked at my hand like an infected object and turned his head away. I don’t even know if I looked scary or poor to him. Then, I assumed that he had not seen my hand. I stretched it again and shouted, “Hey Eddy, Niaje bwana. Kumbe wewe pia hutembea huku?””

“He went ahead to ignored me in public. Watu wakanicheka. With the embarrassment, I simply left my food, paid my bills, and drove off. Kuna watu ukiwaona kwa TV utadhani ukiwafikia utawasalimia. These celebrities can embarrass you in public if you dare greet them. Huyu jamaa hata sijui kama anaoga mafuta ama maji ya dasani. That embarrassment he put me in was unmatched,” Akali lamented.

Responding to the claims, Butita said he has never ignored thousands of his fans and Akali’s ploy was one meant to taint his image.

“I love and appreciate my fans for the support they show me everyday in everything that I do. God Bless you for that. I have met thousands and thousands of people since I started my career. If they will get a chance to speak one day they will and the truth will be out.”

“I did not snob anyone. Why would I do that, what do I gain by doing that. If we have never met it’s my hope that one day we will cross paths feel free to extend a greeting, I can’t ignore you, trust me. Insecure people put others down to raise themselves up. Habeeb Akande,” the comedian who sometimes appears on NTV’s the Trend Trending Talkers wrote.

