AFCON2021Q – ‘Motivated’ Harambee Stars Brace For Togo Clash At Kasarani

The Harambee Stars are ‘motivated’ ahead of tonight’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 qualifying match against Togo at the Kasarani Stadium.

Despite off the field wrangles pitting the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and the principal secretary in the ministry of sports, Kilimi Kaberia, over funding, Stars maintained their focus and managed a point away to Egypt on Thursday in their Group G opener.

The team left for Alexandria, Egypt without accommodation money from the ministry – risking being thrown out of their hotel.

But head coach Francis Kimanzi says that they will not be distracted by the off the field issues.

“I prefer to stay positive because the players are very positive. Any arrangements which might have gone wrong I don’t think they will play a part on Monday.

“The players are motivated to play on Monday,” the former Mathare United coach said on arrival from Egypt on Saturday.

Since the match will be played under floodlights, Stars trained twice on Sunday at the match venue with the final practice session taking place at 9pm.

The visitors, who lost their opening group match at home to Comoros, also had a feel of the pitch.

Their French coach Claude Le Roy expects tough match against Kenya.

“Kenya are a very strong team; you cannot get a good result as they did away in Alexandria if you don’t have a good team,” the AFCON winner with Cameroon, Le Roy said.

Overall, Kenya and Togo have met four times, all in the AFCON qualifiers, with both sides winning twice apiece and drawing once.

