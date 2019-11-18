Only 5 Percent Will Be Affected, Simba Corp Says Of Massive Layoff Reports

Simba Corporation Limited has refuted claims that it is retrenching at least 95 percent of its staffers, saying that only five percent will be affected by a restructuring move.

Last week, it was reported that at least 1,500 staffers would be sent home due to a difficult operating environment.

“I don’t see myself having more than five percent of employees attached to this group,” Simba Corp Chief Executive Dinesh Kotecha was quoted by Business Daily.

However, in a statement issued over the weekend, the company said that only five percent of their staffers would be affected.

“Simba Corporation Limited wishes to clarify that a report published by a local newspaper that the organization is laying off majority of its staff are untrue and misleading,” said Mr Kotecha.

“We have embarked on a business restructuring process that is aimed at enhancing efficiency in our operations, reducing costs and improving service delivery to our customers. We would like to state that we anticipate that less than 5 per cent of our group workforce will be affected by this restructuring process,” said the motor firm.

Last year, the firm lost the BMW franchise to London-based Inchcape Plc and has been in constant litigation since then fighting to retain its Renault business.

