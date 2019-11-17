Uhuru Will Be The Prime Minister Come 2022 – Atwoli

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (Cotu) secretary general Francis Atwoli now says that President Uhuru Kenyatta is destined to be the Prime Minister come 2022, after a new constitutional dispensation.

Speaking yesterday during a funds drive at Evangelical Bible Church-Ilula in Uasin Gishu County, Atwoli said that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) would give way to an expanded government that would accommodate leaders from different tribes hence kill the menace of post-election violence and tribalism.

He also said that Uhuru was too young to retire, and that he had a lot to offer the country.

“I said about three years ago that this country needs a constitutional amendment because those in leadership are still young to retire and a new law will accommodate them in leadership. I said that about six slots should be created to accommodate more leadership positions and prevent the usual politically instigated skirmishes experienced every election year,” he stated.

According to Atwoli, the BBI report, born following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s handshake with ODM leader Raila Odinga, would be passed with a landslide to give Kenya a new face.

“Kenyans will have an opportunity to give their opinions on the draft and I am very optimistic this is the best document that will address challenges that have been affecting the country every five years,” he stated.

Speaking in the same event, Knut Secretary General and ODM nominated MP Wilson Sosion and Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny asked the Kalenjin nation to support the BBI report or risk being isolated.

“We are tired of skirmishes each electioneering period and because the President has said the BBI will end electoral violence, teachers will fully back it,” said Mr Sosion.

“The BBI will safeguard the interests of all Kenyans and it will be a disservice to the rest of the country if the Kalenjin will be the only ones opposing a document that has the best interests of Kenyans. The Kalenjin community should know the country is greater than us and we should not be cowed into opposing BBI,” said Kutuny.

