President Uhuru’s Daughter Ngina Kenyatta Bashed On Twitter Over ‘Controversial Empowerment’ Speech

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s daughter Ngina Kenyatta on Sunday woke up to Kenyans’ wrath following her ‘youth empowerment’ message that irked Kenyans, who attribute most of their sufferings to the first family.

Ngina, named after her grandmother and former first lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta, in what looked like a robotic speech, tried to insinuate that through the Kenyatta Trust where she is the director that they were changeing lives of the youth in Kenya.

“Give a man a fish and feed him for one day, show him how to fish, and feed him for a lifetime,” she started. “I believe that this embodies what we at the Trust are trying to achieve, by creating a new generation with a progressive mindset to fill the needs of this ever-changing world,” she said.

Read: Mama Ngina Kenyatta Earned Ksh600,000 as Salary Each Month Without Law Supporting the Payment

Ms Ngina cited an example of a young man by the name Moses Etot from Turkana County, who is taking a course in petroleum engineering under the sponsorship of the trust in one of the top universities in China.

However, Kenyans seemed angered by her sentiments that it is time for the youth to “address the issue of unemployment” in Kenya and the African continent.

“It is now our time as the youth to address and find solutions to the issue of unemployment, by going into new and innovative fields,” she said.

<noscript><iframe class="youtube-player" type="text/html" width="662" height="373" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gp5ihN8_2o4?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent" allowfullscreen="true" style="border:0;"></noscript>

Here are some reactions:-

What does Ngina Kenyatta know about the problems facing youths in this country? Problems that her papa is downplaying. Hey girl, cut us some slack. No matter what you say, your father's wrong decisions have affected Kenyan youths in adverse ways your words can never change! 😏😡 — Ã b ř å h ä m (@_MrAbraham) November 16, 2019

I'm not a prophet of doom, but you will see Ngina Kenyatta in a senior position. Like father like daughter. Maybe the son didn't show a good sign lmaao. — Mundhir Abdirahman (@eastleighpundit) November 16, 2019

I think its high time we stop trolling Ngina Kenyatta. We all understand how kids from rich families are respectful and obedient to commands.

Imagine she was told that when she was at the dinner table by the dad that she has to address

She had no option. — Yuvinalis KE🇰🇪 (@KidWakanda) November 17, 2019

Winnie Odinga was unveiled two weeks ago at Kibra and here comes Ngina Kenyatta.When they say dynasty,these people mean business.

This alone can make one support William Ruto,not because he’s better but because he’s the only who can break the cycle. — ZAMZAM (@ZamuHajji) November 16, 2019

There's not a single thing Ngina Kenyatta knows about growing up as a youth in Kenya. No youth should listen to her. https://t.co/B0C8Gzi2Vm — Mr. B (@Benogola) November 16, 2019

How can a Born in a wealthy family advice ordinary Kenyan youths😁😁…? It's like Carnivore advising herbivore on the merits of eating Flesh and She doesn't know what poverty means. The only thing Ngina Kenyatta has is impeccable English.

pic.twitter.com/pz4z5AigI2 — MARIGIRI🇰🇪 (@Dmarigiri_) November 16, 2019

Incase you missed this tweet on Kenyatta Trust.Everything charity the Kenyatta's do is a front for FRAUD!Mama Ngina Children homes,Beyond Zero Campaign and now Kenyatta Trust.The only thing they run professionally is ENKA (Entire Kenyatta)which holds their profit making portfolio pic.twitter.com/MSykxvZMpj — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) November 17, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu