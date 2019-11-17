in NEWS

President Uhuru’s Daughter Ngina Kenyatta Bashed On Twitter Over ‘Controversial Empowerment’ Speech

Ngina Kenyatta. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s daughter Ngina Kenyatta on Sunday woke up to Kenyans’ wrath following her ‘youth empowerment’ message that irked Kenyans, who attribute most of their sufferings to the first family.

Ngina, named after her grandmother and former first lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta, in what looked like a robotic speech, tried to insinuate that through the Kenyatta Trust where she is the director that they were changeing lives of the youth in Kenya.

“Give a man a fish and feed him for one day, show him how to fish, and feed him for a lifetime,” she started. “I believe that this embodies what we at the Trust are trying to achieve, by creating a new generation with a progressive mindset to fill the needs of this ever-changing world,” she said.

Ms Ngina cited an example of a young man by the name Moses Etot from Turkana County, who is taking a course in petroleum engineering under the sponsorship of the trust in one of the top universities in China.

However, Kenyans seemed angered by her sentiments that it is time for the youth to “address the issue of unemployment” in Kenya and the African continent.

“It is now our time as the youth to address and find solutions to the issue of unemployment, by going into new and innovative fields,” she said.

Here are some reactions:-

