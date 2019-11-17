President Uhuru’s Cousins Among 23 Dragged Into Cohen Murder Case

Tob Cohen’s widow Sarah Wairimu is now demanding details of all calls and SMS sent by 23 individuals, including Prsident Uhuru Kenyatta’s first cousin Ngengi Muigai.

Also, Ms Wairimu is demanding the phone data of Mr Muigai’s wife Wangui Ngengi and Captain Muigai Kungu, also a cousin of the President.

Through his lawyer Philip Murgor, Ms Wairimu wants the data of between July 1 and September 30, but does not explain the reasons why the data is needed.

Other prominent persons whose phone records she requires include Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti, former MP Patrick Muiruri and State prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki.

Wairimu has also demanded to be provided with phone data of witnesses set to be lined up against her in the case.

“The DPP has so far not provided any mobile phone data as evidence to be called but selectively provided the data that appears convenient to implicate our client, at times withholding the data that may not be convenient to the DCI’s much publicised theory,” read Wairimu’s letter deposited in court on November 11.

Last week, the court faulted the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for failing to disclose witness statements and evidence on Tob Cohen murder case from Ms Wairimu.

According to High Court Judge S. N Mutuku, the DPP acted in bad faith and subverted justice by withholding the statements and the evidence from Ms Wairimu for eight weeks.

“I wish to strongly caution prosecution that the delay in providing the two accused persons through their legal counsel with the list of witnesses and the necessary statements and the evidence the prosecution will be relying on in this case is in contravention of the law,” said the judge.

Also, the court gave an order merging the murder cases against Sarah Wairimu and Peter Karanja, who are the main suspects in the murder of Tob Cohen.

