They Put Machines Into My Private Parts- Sonko Says Of Hostile Reception At EACC

A part from the skirmishes witnessed outside the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC). Nairobi governor Mike Sonko says that there was more than meets the eye, with him facing harassment with EACC officers.

Speaking yesterday, Sonko said that at the entrance during security checks, the officers went a notch higher and unzipped his trousers, and putting machines into his private parts.

“Walinifungua zip, wanaeka mashini kwa sehemu nyeti (they unzipped my trousers and used machines on my private parts) to check if I was hiding a camera,” said Sonko.

He also says that he was forced to remove his shoes and socks, which he obliged.

“They removed my socks and shoes like I was a prisoner. When they brought that screening machine close to my face pushed it away,” he added.

Sonko presented himself before the commission at Integrity Centre on November 5, for allegedly lying in his self-declaration form. He is said to have left out the fact that he had never been convicted of any crime in the past.

Sonko has sued Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and its Director of Investigations Abdi Mohamud over ‘malicious’ probe.

“It was alleged by EACC in the media that I had lied in my self-declaration form, by claiming that I did not have pending criminal cases. But in truth, none of the 14 EACC self-declaration form questions ask anything about having pending criminal cases.”

The governor has on various occasions accused Mr Mohamud of masterminding the fraudulent sale of Integrity centre for a whooping Ksh1.5 billion.

According to Sonko, Mohamud, his close ally Mohamud Ahmed, CEO of Kenya Deposit Insurance Company and Ahmed Adan of Wetangula, Adan, Makokha & Company Advocates were the largest beneficiaries of the sale and grabbing of Integrity Centre.

Shortly after he started looking into the matter, Sonko in a Facebook post, detailed how he received his first EACC summon. It was on July 30.