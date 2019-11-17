Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o’s Son Junior Nyong’o Gets Engaged

Kisumu governor Anyang’ Nyong’o’s alleged gay son Junior Nyong’o has reportedly proposed to long time girlfriend, singer Wanja Wahoro.

According to photos circulating online and media reports, Junior and Wahoro got engaged during the weekend in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Among those who attended the ceremony are Karen ‘Kaz’ Lucas and Deejay Kace. Karen shared the photos online, describing the two as an item.

In a post dated October 28, Wahoro posted a photo on her Instagram page that showed her having a ring, drawing Kenyans to curiosity of the “beyond art bond”.

“Home is with people. I never knew I could get so lucky to find another home in another human outside of the small family I know. It’s a gift. A gift you work at. Work for. Work with. Work through. Junior is one of the brightest beams of light ever to cast their shimmer on this earth. Bright, strong, beautiful, bold, brilliant and eternally blooming,” posted Wahoro on October 14.

“A home to me, crafted from equal parts love, work and friendship. Each trait a material more sturdy than the one before it. I just thought you should know. These things are fragile and rare. And though I may not share about my personal life often, I just thought maybe you needed a reminder. Home is with people. Build well,” she added.

Previously, Junior has been thought to be gay, after he was severally photographed wearing attire meant for the female gender, including thongs and dresses.

