in SPORTS

Gor Mahia Hold Al Hilal 1-1 In Benghazi In Match Laced With Peace Calls

169 Views

[PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Gor Mahia rallied to hold Al Hilal SC 1-1 in an international friendly played on Saturday at Martyrs of Benina Stadium, Benina Benghazi east of Libya.

The match was symbolic as the club sought to prove to FIFA, the world’s football body, and indeed the entire world that Libya is safe and ready for international football.

A huge banner written “Libya is a country of peace and good” was boldly mounted on the stands, a clear message of intent.

For close to a decade now since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi regime, Libya has been under FIFA ban and cannot host international games over insecurity.

Read: The Significance Of Al Hilal SC vs Gor Mahia Friendly In Benghazi To Libyan Football

Sectarian violence, which broke out in 2014 worsened the situation and led to suspension of the domestic league in April this year with clubs from Tripoli bemoaning increased violence.

Things are relatively better now especially in the east of the country where the game against Gor Mahia was staged.

The success of the meet especially in regards security, is a big plus to Hilal and authorities, who have been using sports to prove that Libya is safe.

At the end of the game the message was clear and loud, “lift the ban on Libyan stadiums.”

The message also came from the Kenya.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

sarah wairimu

President Uhuru’s Cousins Among 23 Dragged Into Cohen Murder Case