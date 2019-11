Kenya’s Harambee Starlets 2-0 in their opening group match in the ongoing Cecafa Women’s Championship in Tanzania on Sunday.

After a barren first half, Jentrix Shikangwa opened the scoring in the 79th minute before Cynthia Shilwatso doubled the lead in the 82nd minute.

Starlets will face Djibouti in their next Group B fixture.

