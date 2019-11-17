AFCON2021Q- Togo’s Sparrowhowks Arrive For Monday Clash With Harambee Stars

Togo national team, the Sparrowhowks, has arrived in the country ahead of Monday’s Africa Cup of Nations 2021 qualifier meet with the Harambee Stars.

The team jetted in last night aboard “a special” jet, according to Togolese journalist Angelo Follykoe and were whisked away to Safaripark Hotel where they will put up for the duration.

The match day two fixture will be played under floodlights at the Kasarani Stadium staring 7pm EAT.

Togo is coached by veteran French tactician Claude Le Roy, famously nicknamed the White Witch.

“Kenya are a very strong team; you cannot get a good result as they did away in Alexandria if you don’t have a good team,” the AFCON winner with Cameroon, said.

Stars rallied hold hosts Egypt 1-1 in their opening Group G match in Alexandria on Thursday, Togo on the other hand lost 1-0 to Comoros at home.

